How to identify misinformation online
An upcoming symposium at the University of Rochester explores how misinformation spreads among media currents. Our guests discuss media literacy, especially when it comes to digital platforms, and how to approach online activities in an informed and ethical manner.
Our guests:
- Wade Keye, Ph.D. student in visual and cultural studies, and Mellon Digital Humanities Fellow at the University of Rochester
- Byron Fong, Ph.D. student in visual and cultural studies, co-managing editor of "InVisible" Culture" journal, and Mellon Digital Humanities Fellow at the University of Rochester