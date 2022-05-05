© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

How to identify misinformation online

Published May 5, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT
An upcoming symposium at the University of Rochester explores how misinformation spreads among media currents. Our guests discuss media literacy, especially when it comes to digital platforms, and how to approach online activities in an informed and ethical manner.

Our guests:

  • Wade Keye, Ph.D. student in visual and cultural studies, and Mellon Digital Humanities Fellow at the University of Rochester
  • Byron Fong, Ph.D. student in visual and cultural studies, co-managing editor of "InVisible" Culture" journal, and Mellon Digital Humanities Fellow at the University of Rochester
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
