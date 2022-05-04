Miriam Moore-Burt and Bill Moehle on DEI work in the Town of Brighton

The Town of Brighton has named a chief diversity officer. Miriam Moore-Burt previously served at the YWCA as the agency's vice president of racial equity.

Brighton is the first town in Monroe County to have a chief diversity officer. We talk with Moore-Burt and Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle about the new position and Brighton's goals for its Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Advisory (IDEA) Plan. Our guests:

