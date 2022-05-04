© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Miriam Moore-Burt and Bill Moehle on DEI work in the Town of Brighton

Published May 4, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT
The Town of Brighton has named a chief diversity officer. Miriam Moore-Burt previously served at the YWCA as the agency's vice president of racial equity.

Brighton is the first town in Monroe County to have a chief diversity officer. We talk with Moore-Burt and Brighton Town Supervisor Bill Moehle about the new position and Brighton's goals for its Inclusion, Diversity and Equity Advisory (IDEA) Plan. Our guests:

  • Miriam Moore-Burt, chief diversity officer for the Town of Brighton
  • Bill Moehle, Brighton Town Supervisor
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
