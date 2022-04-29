© 2022 WXXI News
How can trees be used to combat climate change?

Published April 29, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT
Bob Beabout and Daryl Odhner on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Bob Beabout and Daryl Odhner on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 29, 2022.
A local environmental group wants to plant at least 2,000 trees in the Rochester area this year. The Rochester Regional Sierra Club is giving away that many trees on Saturday in an effort to help combat climate change.

Last year at a climate summit in Scotland, more than 140 countries – including the United States – pledged to halt and reverse forest loss and land degradation by 2030. But according to Scientific American, millions of trees were removed in 2021, releasing extensive amounts of carbon dioxide.

Tree-planting initiatives like the local event are gaining popularity. More trees is a good thing, right? The answer is…sometimes. A growing body of research is raising questions about mass planting. In some cases, it has led to degraded ecosystems and dead trees. So what is the answer? Where is the balance?

This hour, our guests discuss those questions and we talk about how trees can help us work toward climate goals. Our guests:

