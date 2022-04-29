© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing changes to how RPD officers can respond to protests

Published April 29, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT
Police converge on City Hall on Sept. 16, 2020, in response to demonstrators "occupying" the exterior of the building.
The City of Rochester is making major changes to how Rochester police can respond to protests and mass gatherings. Effective immediately, RPD officers are barred from using dogs, tear gas, and concussion grenades. They are also prohibited from taping over their badges to hide their names and they are restricted in their use of pepper balls.

The changes come after the civil unrest of 2020, when activists took to the streets to protest the deaths of Daniel Prude and George Floyd. According to CITY Magazine reporter Gino Fanelli, local lawmakers criticized RPD’s response to those demonstrations as “disproportionate.”

This hour, we discuss the changes and what they mean for officers, for community members, and for police-community relations. Our guests:

