Connections

What can we learn from countries' different pandemic responses?

Published April 28, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT
New Zealand has been the country often held up as the model for pandemic response. The country’s restrictions each time there has been a surge in cases have enabled New Zealanders to enjoy the kinds of freedoms that other countries did not have during the first pandemic year. Meanwhile, recent lockdowns in China have led to unrest among citizens. The country’s restrictive measures have caused food shortages, delayed medical care, shipping being shut down, and even fencing being erected around residents’ homes.

What can we learn from different public health and government approaches for mitigating the spread of the virus? Our guests discuss those questions and share their experiences:

  • Theodore Brown, Ph.D., professor emeritus of history and medical humanities at the University of Rochester
  • Mike Johansson, social media strategist now living in New Zealand
  • Hairong Shang-Butler, Ph.D., native of China, and associate professor and director of international TESOL (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages) at the Warner School of Education at the University of Rochester
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
