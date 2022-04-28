What can we learn from countries' different pandemic responses?

New Zealand has been the country often held up as the model for pandemic response. The country’s restrictions each time there has been a surge in cases have enabled New Zealanders to enjoy the kinds of freedoms that other countries did not have during the first pandemic year. Meanwhile, recent lockdowns in China have led to unrest among citizens. The country’s restrictive measures have caused food shortages, delayed medical care, shipping being shut down, and even fencing being erected around residents’ homes.

What can we learn from different public health and government approaches for mitigating the spread of the virus? Our guests discuss those questions and share their experiences:

