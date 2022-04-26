Discussing a climate action strategy for the Genesee-Finger Lakes region
The Genesee-Finger Lakes region has a new climate action strategy, and the group behind it wants your feedback. The Climate Solutions Accelerator presented the strategy at a recent summit. It outlines priorities related to buildings, transportation, agriculture, and the electricity grid.
We discuss what all of that means for community members with our guests:
- Simeon Banister, executive vice president of the Rochester Area Community Foundation
- Kristen Van Hooreweghe, Ph.D., director of collaborative action for the Climate Solutions Accelerator
- Jan Nyrop, Ph.D., Goichman Family Director at Cornell AgriTech in Geneva
- Neha Sood, assistant director of campus sustainability at the Rochester Institute of Technology