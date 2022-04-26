© 2022 WXXI News
Discussing a climate action strategy for the Genesee-Finger Lakes region

Published April 26, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT
Neha Sood and Simeon Banister on "Connections"
Neha Sood and Simeon Banister on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
The Genesee-Finger Lakes region has a new climate action strategy, and the group behind it wants your feedback. The Climate Solutions Accelerator presented the strategy at a recent summit. It outlines priorities related to buildings, transportation, agriculture, and the electricity grid.

We discuss what all of that means for community members with our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
