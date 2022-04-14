© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

The Rochester Music Hall of Fame's Class of 2022

Published April 14, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT
Jack Whittier and Jamal Rossi on "Connections"
Megan Mack
WXXI News
Jack Whittier and Jamal Rossi on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, April 14, 2022.
It's time to celebrate local music and musicians. The Rochester Music Hall of Fame is ready to induct the Class of 2022. The ceremony is set for May 1. We talk with members of the new class and preview this year's event.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
