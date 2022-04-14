The Rochester Music Hall of Fame's Class of 2022
It's time to celebrate local music and musicians. The Rochester Music Hall of Fame is ready to induct the Class of 2022. The ceremony is set for May 1. We talk with members of the new class and preview this year's event.
Our guests:
- Jack Whittier, president of the Rochester Music Hall of Fame
- Jamal Rossi, dean of the Eastman School of Music
- Mick Guzauski, member of the Rochester Music Hall of Fame Class of 2022
- Roy McCurdy, member of the Rochester Music Hall of Fame Class of 2022