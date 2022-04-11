Discussing the impact of social media on body image

Pop star Camila Cabello says she was depressed after a trip to the beach last week. She felt hounded by the paparazzi, and she says the dominant culture demands that women have unrealistic or even unhealthy bodies. Her comments come after years of ad campaigns, seeking to celebrate so-called "real women."

Is she right -- has social media spurred the culture back in the direction of shaming women for not being size 0? What's the impact on girls and young women, in particular? Our guests discuss it:

