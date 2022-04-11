© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the impact of social media on body image

Published April 11, 2022 at 2:32 PM EDT
Pop star Camila Cabello says she was depressed after a trip to the beach last week. She felt hounded by the paparazzi, and she says the dominant culture demands that women have unrealistic or even unhealthy bodies. Her comments come after years of ad campaigns, seeking to celebrate so-called "real women."

Is she right -- has social media spurred the culture back in the direction of shaming women for not being size 0? What's the impact on girls and young women, in particular? Our guests discuss it: 

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
