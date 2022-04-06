© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

The Judicial Observation Project

Published April 6, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT
Gavel and scales of justice
We talk with some of the people behind the newly launched Judicial Observation Project. It's a program designed to detect and address implicit bias and systemic racism in New York State's courts. Five judges and 14 trained observers have already signed on to the pilot program.

We talk about the project's goals and how it will work with our guests:

  • Judge Melissa Barrett, co-chair of the Judicial Observation Project; Rochester City Court judge; acting Monroe County Court judge; and supervising judge for town and village courts in Monroe, Cayuga, and Wayne counties
  • Gary Domenico, co-chair of the United Christian Leadership Ministry's Core Team for planning, recruitment, and training for the Judicial Observation Project
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
