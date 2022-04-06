The Judicial Observation Project
We talk with some of the people behind the newly launched Judicial Observation Project. It's a program designed to detect and address implicit bias and systemic racism in New York State's courts. Five judges and 14 trained observers have already signed on to the pilot program.
We talk about the project's goals and how it will work with our guests:
- Judge Melissa Barrett, co-chair of the Judicial Observation Project; Rochester City Court judge; acting Monroe County Court judge; and supervising judge for town and village courts in Monroe, Cayuga, and Wayne counties
- Gary Domenico, co-chair of the United Christian Leadership Ministry's Core Team for planning, recruitment, and training for the Judicial Observation Project