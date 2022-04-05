© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Professor Randy Stone on sanctions against Russia

Published April 5, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT
Professor Randy Stone
University of Rochester
www.sas.rochester.edu/psc/stone/
Professor Randy Stone
On Tuesday, the European Union announced new proposed sanctions against Russia. The move comes after new evidence has emerged of Russians executing Ukrainian civilians in a suburb near Kyiv. The sanctions would include a ban on coal imports; it would also include exports to Russia, like semiconductors and computers.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is considering intensifying U.S. sanctions. Are they working? Would it make sense to increase U.S. sanctions against Russia? Professor Randy Stone joins us this hour to help us understand the latest. Our guest:

  • Randy Stone, director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
