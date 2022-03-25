© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Previewing the 2022 Academy Awards

Published March 25, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT
Evan Dawson
WXXI News
The Academy Awards are on Sunday, and we preview the ceremony. From their picks for winners to examining the state of diversity in the entertainment industry, our guests weigh in on a number of subjects.

Our guests:

  • Les Friedman, emeritus professor of media and society at Hobart and William Smith Colleges
  • Adam Lubitow, film writer and programmer
  • Jackie McGriff, portrait and event photographer, filmmaker with the Our Voices Project, and film fan
  • Scott Pukos, director of communications for the Little Theatre
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
