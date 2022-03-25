Previewing the 2022 Academy Awards
The Academy Awards are on Sunday, and we preview the ceremony. From their picks for winners to examining the state of diversity in the entertainment industry, our guests weigh in on a number of subjects.
Our guests:
- Les Friedman, emeritus professor of media and society at Hobart and William Smith Colleges
- Adam Lubitow, film writer and programmer
- Jackie McGriff, portrait and event photographer, filmmaker with the Our Voices Project, and film fan
- Scott Pukos, director of communications for the Little Theatre