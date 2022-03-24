© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing how art can raise awareness of political and social issues

Published March 24, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT
Rochester Contemporary Art Center
We preview the Rochester Contemporary Art Center's annual 6x6 program*. This year's theme focuses on understanding what war and conflict leave behind, specifically, in Puerto Rico. There are parts of Vieques and Culebra that are still contaminated and unsafe after military occupation.

We discuss the situation and how art can raise awareness of political and social issues with our guests:

  • Bleu Cease, curator and executive director of Rochester Contemporary Arts Center 
  • Marie Cruz Soto, clinical associate professor at NYU whose research focuses on how militarized colonialism has shaped Vieques, Puerto Rico 
  • Henry Padrón-Morales, bilingual poet, owner of Hipocampo Books, and community activist with family connections to Culebra
  • Luz Rivera-Cantrell, president of Fundación de Culebra 

*Disclaimer: WXXI is a media sponsor for this event.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
