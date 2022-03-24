Discussing how art can raise awareness of political and social issues

We preview the Rochester Contemporary Art Center's annual 6x6 program*. This year's theme focuses on understanding what war and conflict leave behind, specifically, in Puerto Rico. There are parts of Vieques and Culebra that are still contaminated and unsafe after military occupation.

We discuss the situation and how art can raise awareness of political and social issues with our guests:



Bleu Cease, curator and executive director of Rochester Contemporary Arts Center

Marie Cruz Soto, clinical associate professor at NYU whose research focuses on how militarized colonialism has shaped Vieques, Puerto Rico

Henry Padrón-Morales, bilingual poet, owner of Hipocampo Books, and community activist with family connections to Culebra

Luz Rivera-Cantrell, president of Fundación de Culebra

*Disclaimer: WXXI is a media sponsor for this event.