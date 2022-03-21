© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

What lines should sports fans draw for players like Deshaun Watson?

Published March 21, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT
football_file_photo.jpg
file photo
/
A football on a football field
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

Twenty-two women who work as professional massage therapists have made allegations of sexual misconduct against superstar NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson. A grand jury decided that Watson should not be charged with any crimes, and the league is moving forward with Watson's career. But should we? What lines should we draw as fans? How should we talk about players like Watson? What should the focus be?

We discuss those questions with our guests:

  • Emily DiPaola, licensed massage therapist
  • Alexa Ross, Indianapolis-based sports reporter, and former reporter and anchor for WROC-TV in Rochester
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack