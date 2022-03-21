What lines should sports fans draw for players like Deshaun Watson?
Twenty-two women who work as professional massage therapists have made allegations of sexual misconduct against superstar NFL quarterback Deshaun Watson. A grand jury decided that Watson should not be charged with any crimes, and the league is moving forward with Watson's career. But should we? What lines should we draw as fans? How should we talk about players like Watson? What should the focus be?
We discuss those questions with our guests:
- Emily DiPaola, licensed massage therapist
- Alexa Ross, Indianapolis-based sports reporter, and former reporter and anchor for WROC-TV in Rochester