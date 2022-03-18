Discussing challenges faced by women in classical music
Several local festivals have -- or will be -- celebrating women in music. Throughout history, female composers have either been pushed aside or forced to publish their work under the names of men. This year's events are aimed at making sure that everyone's talents are equally considered.
We discuss the events and the issues with our guests:
- Sylvie Beaudette, assistant professor of chamber music and piano accompanying at the Eastman School of Music
- Bonnie Choi, pianist, harpsichordist, and associate professor of music at Nazareth College
- Brianna Garcon, senior at the Eastman School of Music studying French horn performance, president of the Black Students Union at Eastman, and program Associate for the Gateways Music Festival
- Mona Seghatoleslami, host and producer for WXXI's Classical 91.5