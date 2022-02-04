© 2022 WXXI News
Connections

Discussing the current state of eating disorders and kids

Published February 4, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST
Experts in the field of adolescent medicine are discussing the current state of eating disorders and kids. Social media platforms have put enormous pressure on teenagers -- especially girls -- to fit a narrow set of physical standards. Our guests talk about The Body Project, as well as their work to help guide kids through a very challenging time in their lives. We're joined by:

  • Taylor Starr, D.O., associate professor of adolescent medicine and medical director of the Child and Adolescent Eating Disorders Program at the University of Rochester Medical Center, and medical director of the Western New York Comprehensive Care Center for Eating Disorders 
  • Nicole Cifra, M.D., fellow in the Division of Adolescent Medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center  
