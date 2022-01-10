Previewing Action for a Better Community's conference, "Economic Justice for an Inclusive Recovery"

What does economic justice look like? Action for a Better Community plans to explore that question in its upcoming signature conference, "Economic Justice for an Inclusive Recovery." It's a follow-up discussion to the organization's 2021 event, "Racism is a Public Health Crisis - Attacking the Two Pandemics."

This hour, our guests discuss the laws and policies needed to repair historical injustices created by racism, red lining, other forms of economic marginalization. Our guests:

