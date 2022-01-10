Previewing Action for a Better Community's conference, "Economic Justice for an Inclusive Recovery"
What does economic justice look like? Action for a Better Community plans to explore that question in its upcoming signature conference, "Economic Justice for an Inclusive Recovery." It's a follow-up discussion to the organization's 2021 event, "Racism is a Public Health Crisis - Attacking the Two Pandemics."
This hour, our guests discuss the laws and policies needed to repair historical injustices created by racism, red lining, other forms of economic marginalization. Our guests:
- Jerome Underwood, president and CEO of Action for a Better Community
- Simeon Banister, executive vice president of the Rochester Area Community Foundation
- Gina Cuyler, M.D., vice president of health equity and community investments at Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Dan Burns, senior vice president and regional president, Rochester, at M&T Bank