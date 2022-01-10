© 2022 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg
Connections

Previewing Action for a Better Community's conference, "Economic Justice for an Inclusive Recovery"

Published January 10, 2022 at 2:35 PM EST
Action for a Better Community logo
Action for a Better Community
/
Action for a Better Community logo
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

What does economic justice look like? Action for a Better Community plans to explore that question in its upcoming signature conference, "Economic Justice for an Inclusive Recovery." It's a follow-up discussion to the organization's 2021 event, "Racism is a Public Health Crisis - Attacking the Two Pandemics."

This hour, our guests discuss the laws and policies needed to repair historical injustices created by racism, red lining, other forms of economic marginalization. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack