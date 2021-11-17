Projected winners of three races in the Monroe County Legislature
Democrats are poised to take the majority in the Monroe County Legislature for the first time in roughly 30 years. Candidates from the Democratic Party came out ahead in three very close races. In one of them, Yversha Roman won by just 51 votes.
We discuss what this means for the balance of power in local politics. Our guests:
- Dave Long, projected winner of race for the Monroe County Legislative District 16
- Yversha Roman, Monroe County Legislator who is the projected winner of the race in District 26
- Michael Yudelson, Monroe County Legislator who is the projected winner of the race in District 13