Veterans facing deportation

Published November 16, 2021 at 1:28 PM EST
On Tuesday, PBS is set to premiere “American Exile,” a documentary that tells the story of two brothers who volunteered to serve alongside U.S. forces in Vietnam and who are now facing deportation. Thousands of military veterans are in a similar situation due to committing misdemeanor offenses after their service. This hour, we explore the issue with our guests:

