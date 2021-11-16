Veterans facing deportation
On Tuesday, PBS is set to premiere “American Exile,” a documentary that tells the story of two brothers who volunteered to serve alongside U.S. forces in Vietnam and who are now facing deportation. Thousands of military veterans are in a similar situation due to committing misdemeanor offenses after their service. This hour, we explore the issue with our guests:
- Rev. James L. Swarts, U.S. Navy veteran and president of Veterans for Peace, Chapter 23
- Marybeth Knowles, U.S. Army veteran, and volunteer with Keeping Our Promise and Veterans for Peace
- Esperanza Roncero, community and belonging scholar in the division of Community and Belonging at Nazareth College
- Manuel “Manny” Valenzuela, former volunteer with the U.S. Marine Corps who fought in Vietnam and is now facing deportation