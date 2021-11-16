© 2021 WXXI News
Connections

How to make streets safer for pedestrians

Published November 16, 2021 at 6:18 PM EST
Local activists say there's a silent epidemic when it comes to what's happening in our streets: a rising number of pedestrian injuries and fatalities. It's the subject of an upcoming Rochester Street Films event hosted by Reconnect Rochester.

We preview the event, and our guests weigh in on how to make our streets safer for pedestrians. Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
