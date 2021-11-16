How to make streets safer for pedestrians
Local activists say there's a silent epidemic when it comes to what's happening in our streets: a rising number of pedestrian injuries and fatalities. It's the subject of an upcoming Rochester Street Films event hosted by Reconnect Rochester.
We preview the event, and our guests weigh in on how to make our streets safer for pedestrians. Our guests:
- Renée Stetzer, president of Reconnect Rochester
- Erick Stephens, parent engagement specialist at Common Ground Health
- Radezia McCullough, local resident who was hit by a car and badly injured
- Aria Camaione-Lind, parent of a young son who was hit and badly injured