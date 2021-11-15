ROC the Future's 2021 State of Our Children report
ROC the Future is gearing up to release its annual State of Our Children report. This year's document is a nine-year summary showing areas of progress and what needs further work.
We talk about the data with our guests:
- Jackie Campbell, alliance director of ROC the Future
- Shaun Nelms, chair of ROC the Future
- Stephanie Townsend, communications and coalition manager for the Children’s Agenda, and author of the State of Our Children Report Card
- Kearstin Brown Warren, parent leader with the Parent Engagement Collaborative Action Network (PECAN)