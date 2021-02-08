WXXI News coverage of former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial

The impeachment trial for former President Donald Trump begins in the U.S. Senate on Tues., Feb. 9.

Here is a rundown of coverage from WXXI News:

Tues., Feb. 9

Radio: coverage will begin at noon on AM 1370/FM 107.5

TV: coverage will begin at noon on WXXI-WORLD (cable 1275/OTA 21.2)

Digital: coverage will begin at noon on WXXINews.org, streaming audio on the WXXI app, streaming video on the WXXI News Facebook page.

Wed., Feb. 10

Radio: coverage will begin at noon on AM 1370/FM 107.5

TV: coverage will begin at noon on WXXI-WORLD (cable 1275/OTA 21.2)

Digital: coverage will begin at noon on WXXINews.org, streaming audio on the WXXI app, streaming video on the WXXI News Facebook page.