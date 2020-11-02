Wintry weather to start the week, near summer-like by the end

The week starts with more wintry than fall-like weather, but it will end with temperatures closer to late summer.

On Monday, blustery conditions are in the forecast. News 8 Meteorologist Josh Nichols says the Rochester area will see some limited areas of lake effect snow with a coating to less than an inch of snow in many spots with 1 to 3 inches of snow in the higher elevations of Wyoming County.

There is a wind advisory in effect for Monroe, Orleans, Wayne counties and most of Western NY from 4:00 p.m. on Monday to 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, with wind gusts of 45mph possible on Monday afternoon. The high temperature on Monday will be 39 degrees.

Look for a few more flurries Monday night, still windy, with a low of 35, and for Tuesday, Eleciton Day, sunny skies by the afternoon as the wind subsides and a high of 43.

Then, it gets milder, with sun and a high of 65 on Wednesday and a similar story for Thursday.