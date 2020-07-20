Some Charter Spectrum cable TV rates to rise

If you have Spectrum cable TV you will likely be seeing an increase in your monthly bill by next month.

It is the Broadcast TV surcharge that customers see on their monthly bills. It will go up $2.95 a month from $13.50 to $16.45.

Charter Spectrum says that increase reflects the costs incurred from local broadcast TV stations.

Customers with some of the company’s TV packages, like TV Gold, and TV Silver and TV Select will see their bills rise by $1.50 per month. Customers who have promotional packages may not see the incrase until the end of the promotion period.

A spokesperson for Charter Spectrum Lara Pritchard, released a statement saying that, “Spectrum is committed to continuously enhancing our communication products, providing customers value-driven, superior connectivity services. We are delivering faster broadband speeds and improved performance and reliability, all as the average price per megabit per second and gig consumed declines dramatically.

Conversely, programmers annually raise programming fees to deliver the same content, leading to higher costs across the entire industry. The increase we are passing through to viewers is a direct result of these rising programming costs. Similarly, we will pass through any rebates we receive from the loss of live sports during COVID-19.”

Also, there has been some controversy over the company’s efforts to incorporate data caps in its internet plans. Charter Spectrum has petitioned the FCC so that it can be released two years early from conditions imposed by the agency as part of its 2016 acquisition of Time Warner Cable.

Charter Spectrum argues that 7 of the top 10 broadband providers in the country have incorporated data caps or some form of data usage policy in their offerings. And Charter Spectrum says as data use skyrockets, the data cap artificially hurts the company’s efforts to allocate the cost of maintaining its network in a way that is efficient and fair for all of its customers.

Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart and a consumer advocacy group, Stop the Cap! Are urgning the FCC to reject the petition from Charter Spectrum.