Riverside Convention Center becomes next county vaccination site

A new vaccine distribution site is opening up in downtown Rochester next week. As WXXI’s Noelle Evans reports, while local health leaders make arrangements, one key element may be missing.

The Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center in downtown Rochester will be a new COVID-19 vaccination site starting Monday -- if vaccines are available.

Monroe County public health commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said earlier this week that the county’s vaccine supply will run out by the end of the day on Monday.

“All of this is dependent upon vaccine, and we do not yet have confirmation of any shipments that will be coming in for next week, but our job is to be prepared,” Mendoza said.

When vaccines do arrive, the site's central location, abundance of space, and accessibility by bus make it an ideal location, said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. The new location will expand vaccine distribution capacity in Monroe County by about 700 doses per shift.

“It does help us to be able to increase that capacity so if and when additional vaccine arrives, we’re ready to get it in people’s arms as quickly as possible,” Bello said.

The downtown location will be the third vaccination site through the county. Other locations include 111 Westfall Road and the Fleet Center on St. Paul Street.

The site will be available for appointments only beginning on Monday. Scheduling issues were preventing appointments from being made as of Thursday afternoon, but Mendoza said the health department is working to fix them in the coming days.