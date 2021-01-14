WXXI AM News

Riverside Convention Center becomes next county vaccination site

By 54 minutes ago


The Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center in downtown Rochester will be a new COVID-19 vaccination site starting Monday -- if vaccines are available.

Monroe County public health commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said earlier this week that the county’s vaccine supply will run out by the end of the day on Monday. 

Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza addresses reporters in a press conference on Thursday
Credit ZOOM press conference still

“All of this is dependent upon vaccine, and we do not yet have confirmation of any shipments that will be coming in for next week, but our job is to be prepared,” Mendoza said.

When vaccines do arrive, the site's central location, abundance of space, and accessibility by bus make it an ideal location, said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. The new location will expand vaccine distribution capacity in Monroe County by about 700 doses per shift.

“It does help us to be able to increase that capacity so if and when additional vaccine arrives, we’re ready to get it in people’s arms as quickly as possible,” Bello said.

The downtown location will be the third vaccination site through the county. Other locations include 111 Westfall Road and the Fleet Center on St. Paul Street.

The site will be available for appointments only beginning on Monday. Scheduling issues were preventing appointments from being made as of Thursday afternoon, but Mendoza said the health department is working to fix them in the coming days.

Tags: 
coronavirus vaccine
Riverside Convention Center
COVID-19

Related Content

Vaccine distribution outpacing supply but equity is a regional priority

By Jan 13, 2021
ZOOM press conference still

Coronavirus vaccinations are still underway for people in the 1a and 1b groups, but supply is still a problem as there are not enough vaccines right now for everyone who is currently eligible. 

About 76,000 vaccine doses will be administered by next week within the Finger Lakes region, according to Dr. Nancy Bennett with the University of Rochester Medical Center. 

“We don’t have the supply to reach out to everyone in these groups,” said Bennett. “But we will going forward.”

Vaccine rollout begins for 1b category with a long waitlist

By Jan 11, 2021
University of Rochester

First responders, people 75 and older, educators, and grocery store workers can now begin to schedule their coronavirus vaccine appointments.

But the wait to get the shot could be months long. 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday that people in the 1b category are now eligible for the vaccine. According to the state, though, it could take more than three months before anyone eligible could get their first actual shot. 