coronavirus vaccine

-
ConnectionsThe CDC cleared the Pfizer vaccine for kids age 12 and up starting last week. In the first seven days of eligibility, federal authorities report that more…
-
ConnectionsNew York state has enacted a new law that is designed to protect workers against airborne diseases in the workplace. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says it's about…
-
ConnectionsMillions of American adults have not gotten vaccinated against COVID-19…by choice. We meet people who have been on the fence about the vaccines, and we…
-
The University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester Regional Health are once again involved in national COVID-19 research.The two healthcare…
-
The University of Rochester is requiring students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine before the fall semester.University officials said students living on…
-
ConnectionsWe get an update on vaccine distribution in the Rochester/Finger Lakes region. We talk with the co-leaders of the Finger Lakes Vaccine Task Force about…
-
ConnectionsWhat are the most significant public health errors of the pandemic? Our guests are doctors who have pushed back against public health groupthink,…
-
Tuesday marks New York state’s expansion of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents age 16 and older.According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 20% of…
-
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the state will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents age 30 and older on Tuesday and to residents age…
-
ConnectionsWe're joined by Dr. Mario Elia, a Toronto-based physician who has made it his mission to dispel misinformation about the pandemic. We talk with him about…