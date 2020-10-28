Record turnout for early voting continues

The Monroe County Board of Elections reports another record turnout for early voting on Tuesday.

Officials said that 14,122 voters cast ballots, which is 8% of the total number of registered voters.

Democratic Elections Commissioner Jackie Ortiz said that, “Voters continue to amaze and impress us with their level of participation and enthusiasm during Early Voting. We continue to encourage all voters to take advantage of the convenience Early Voting provides to all voters, especially now during this pandemic.”

On Saturday and Sunday, more than 9,500 voters showed up each day to cast ballots in early voting in Monroe County. On Monday, more than 11,000 did the same, and then the number increased to more than 14,000 on Tuesday.

In terms of absentee ballots in Monroe County, just over 71,000, or nearly 53% of the nearly 135,000 ballots that were sent out have been returned so far.

Last year was the first year of early voting in New York state, and this is the first presidential election in the state where early voting has been allowed. There are a dozen sites in Monroe County and early voting continues through Sunday, November 1. Election Day is Tuesday, November 3.

Early Voting Dates & Times in Monroe County for the Nov. 3 general election:

• Saturday, Oct. 24: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Sunday, Oct. 25: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Monday, Oct. 26: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Tuesday, Oct. 27: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

• Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Thursday, Oct. 29: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

• Friday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Saturday, Oct. 31: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 1: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Early voting locations that will be open each date and time listed above:

• David F. Gantt Community Center, 700 North St., Rochester, NY 14605.

• City of Rochester Recreation Bureau, second floor, 57 St. Paul St., Rochester, NY 14604.

• Genesee Valley Field House, 1316 Genesee St., Rochester, NY 14611.

• Edgerton Recreation Center, 41 Backus St., Rochester, NY 14608.

• SUNY Empire State College, 680 Westfall Road, Rochester, NY 14620.

• Town of Chili Senior Center, 3235 Chili Ave., Rochester, NY 14624.

• North Greece Road Church of Christ, 1039 N. Greece Road, Rochester, NY 14626.

• Marketplace Mall, north entrance, 1 Miracle Mile Drive, Rochester, NY 14623.

• Irondequoit Public Library, 1290 Titus Ave., Rochester, NY 14617.

• Harris-Whalen Park Lodge, 2126 Penfield Road, Penfield, NY 14526.

• Perinton Square Mall, 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Road, Fairport, NY 14450.

• Webster Recreation Center, 1350 Chiyoda Drive, Webster, NY 14580.