No new COVID-19 deaths reported for Monroe County

The Monroe County Department of Public Health reported no COVID-19 related deaths Sunday afternoon.

Four county residents have died of the virus over the last eight days, with the total now at 283 during the coronavirus pandemic.

Of 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases reported on Sunday, the number of women between the ages of 20 to 39 who have tested positive once again stands out: Nine. No other age or gender group has more than two.

By Saturday, the grim national scorecard showed California leading the nation in confirmed cases at 445,400, with a death toll of 8,340. And while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared last week that, “We’re definitely trending in a better direction,” on Saturday his state surpassed New York in confirmed cases at 414,511, with 5,894 deaths.

While New York is trending in a better direction, by the end of the day Friday it had reported 411,200 confirmed COVID-19 cases during the coronavirus pandemic, with a staggering death toll of 33,600. In remarks Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported three more COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Saturday; but the 637 hospitalized that day was the lowest total for the state since March 18.

Cuomo added that 35 states reported an increase in daily new cases on Saturday, with 66,000 confirmed cases and 800 deaths.

More than 4.1 million Americans have been infected by COVID-19, and more than 146,000 have died of the virus.

Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, Monroe County has reported 4,044 confirmed positive and known presumed positive cases as recovered from isolation.