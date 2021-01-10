Monroe County reports 572 new cases of COVID-19

Monroe County on Sunday reported 572 new cases of COVID-19.

There were no new deaths, the total is 685 to date.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 615 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 9.2%.

The COVID-19 infection rate for the Finger Lakes is 9.55%. That is down from the previous day. The Finger Lakes has the 3rd highest infection rate in the state behind the Mohawk Valley and Long Island.

887 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 149 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 30%. The Finger Lakes has the highest percentage of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 23%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest Monroe County COVID-19 cases: