Monroe County records another 64 COVID deaths

The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Monroe County show a jump in the number of deaths. There were 64 new deaths, and those were recorded over a more than three-week period, from December 14 to January 4. The total is 685 to date.

The data released on Thursday show 461 new cases of the virus in the county. The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 555 new cases per day.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 9.6%.

916 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 150 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 30%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 25%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest Monroe County cases: