Monroe County COVID-19: another 576 cases, 19 more deaths

The latest daily data from the Monroe County Department of Public Health shows another 576 cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. There were 19 more deaths. These deaths occurred between 12/17 and 12/21.

The total number of deaths is 507 so far this year.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 633 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 8.7%.

The Finger Lakes region has a COVID-19 positivity rate of 8.48%, the second highest in the state behind the Mohawk Valley. At a news briefing on Wednesday, Governor Andrew Cuomo again singled out the Finger Lakes as being an area of concern, and said he would be talking with local government and hospital officials about what could be done to bring down the positivity rate.

816 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 134 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 33%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 30%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest Monroe County COVID-19 numbers: