Fire rips through commercial building in Rochester on Christmas Eve

A massive fire brought dozens of firefighters to East Avenue and Scio Street in Rochester’s East End on Thursday night.

The fire was reported just after 10:30pm at City Blue Imaging Services, a printing company in Rochester which has roots that date back to the 1920s.

Multiple pieces of fire equipment were sent to the scene, with firefighters tackling it with several aerial ladder trucks. The fire went to at least 3-alarms.

Smoke billowed from the building throughout downtown and could be smelled from some distance away.

The city used its 911 reverse emergency notification system to let people know in the city about the fire in case they could smell or see the smoke.

Part of the building roof had collapsed just after midnight, and then a wall collapsed, as firefighters remained on the scene into the early morning hours.