Disparities in the criminal justice system discussed at virtual town hall

Around 40 people attended the hearing held Thursday night by The Commission on Racial and Structural Equity (RASE). The commission was founded in June in response to an order from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The group is expected to analyze policies, procedures, and even laws in both Monroe County and the city of Rochester. As part of that work, they’re holding multiple public hearings. Thursday night’s meeting focused on disparities in the criminal justice system.

RASE Commissioner Logan Thomas said he’d like to create a fair system that anyone can understand.

“I would like for everyone to key in their inner child and think about how you would go about explaining it to a little kid,” said Thomas.

How protesters were arrested at recent Daniel Prude demonstrations was a hot topic. Prude suffocated in Rochester Police custody in March, dying a week later.

Michelle Daniels of Rochester is concerned that different protesters were treated differently. Daniels said that Rochester Police, Monroe County deputies and even the FBI intervened at different points.

“Why are we not seeing consistency with protesters and what is the standard way that they are supposed to be dealt with?,” said Daniels.

The county and city’s recent expansion of the FIT team, which responds to mental health calls alongside law enforcement, was applauded, but Avis Reese said it needs a bigger investment.

“They approved a $400,000 budget for that team for the year, which is insufficient for the needs of the community,” said Reese.

The commission’s next town hall meeting is on Monday. It’s focus is on mental health and addiction services.

The RASE commission is expected to present recommendations on policies, protocols and even changes to existing laws in order to create a more equitable government by April.