-
We continue our series of conversations about the recent report released by the RASE Commission. Co-chairs Bill Johnson and Muhammad Shafiq join us to…
-
We welcome the chairs of the RASE Commission. The commission recently released its final report, detailing a variety of ways that Rochester and Monroe…
-
The Commission on Racial and Structural Equity (RASE) has released its final report, which contains a series of recommendations intended to reverse or…
-
About 40 people attended a hearing held Thursday night by the Commission on Racial and Structural Equity that focused on disparities in the criminal…
-
Rochester Police Locust Club President Michael Mazzeo and Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary will not serve on the city-county Commission on Racial…
-
In response to the Black Lives Matter protests locally, leaders from Monroe County and the City of Rochester announced a new commission Thursday to…