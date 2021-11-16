Democrats poised to take control of the Monroe County Legislature

All of the counting and recounting is not over yet, but as of Monday night it appeared that Monroe County Democrats were poised to take control of the county legislature for the first time in about three decades.

If the numbers hold up, the Democrats would have a narrow 15-14 margin on the county legislature. That's similar to the margin Republicans now hold.

With the county board of elections spending hours on counting absentee ballots and affidavit ballots on Monday, it appeared Democrats were leading in:

LD 13 – Democrat Michael Yudelson is leading Republican Matt Borkowski by about 100 votes.

LD 16 – Democrat Dave Long is leading Republican Joe Carbone, who is also the county legislature president, by just over 170 votes.

LD 26 – Minority Leader Yversha Roman is leading Republican Orlando Rivera by about 50 votes.

There are still a number of ballots that need to be hand counted, but Monroe County Democratic Committee Chair Zach King said he did not anticipate the hand counts will change the course of these races and he called it a “historic, albeit still unofficial day in Monroe County.”

The absentee and affidavit ballot also appears to have given Democratic incumbent County Judge Doug Randall a victory, to hold onto his seat, depending on the possibility of any recounts.

He had been losing in that race election night, which featured 5 candidates vying for three seats. The other two county judge candidates who are apparent winners are Democrat Caroline Edwards-Morrison and Republican Julie Hahn.

Among the closely watched town races, after the absentee and affidavit ballots were counted for Irondequoit Town Supervisor, that race tightened up, but Republican Rory Fitzpatrick is still leading Democrat Joe Morelle Jr. by about 74 votes.