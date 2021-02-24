Connections: What is qualified immunity for police officers?

What is qualified immunity for police officers?

What is qualified immunity for police officers? Activists in Rochester have joined a growing chorus – including some members of Congress – calling for an end to qualified immunity. A local panel of legal experts had already planned to host a public discussion on the issue before the announcement this week that no Rochester police officers would face charges over the death of Daniel Prude. The discussion becomes even more timely, as the panel addresses the legal issues related to criminal and civil liability of law enforcement.

Our guests: