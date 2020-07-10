Connections: Re-imagining the University of Rochester

Re-imagining the University of Rochester

"Why not take a blank piece of paper and think about how best to conduct education?” That question comes from a new team at the University of Rochester charged with re-imagining the university. Project Imagine is considering changes to the academic calendar, a reorganization from traditional departments and colleges to interdisciplinary centers, and other big ideas. Project Imagine co-leader Dr. Ray Dorsey says now is a good time to go back to square one and explore if there are better ways to operate beyond the pandemic.

The committee is looking for community feedback and ideas. We explore some of them and invite listeners to weigh in with our guests: