Connections: Greece Central School District Superintendent Kathleen Graupman on reopening

Greece Central School District Superintendent Kathleen Graupman on the district's reopening plan

This fall, Greece Central School District will operate under a hybrid model. Under the plan, most students will be in schools two days a week and then do remote learning for three days, but students also have the option to learn at home 100 percent of the time.

Superintendent Kathleen Graupman says the model was selected after the district heard from thousands of parents and students. She joins us this hour to discuss Greece's plan. Our guest: