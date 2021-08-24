Connections: Grace of God Recovery House

Grace of God Recovery House

According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, more than one in ten adults have reported starting or increasing the use of alcohol or drugs to cope with the pandemic. For more than 20 years, Grace of God Recovery House, run by Spiritus Christi Church, has helped people struggling with addiction. The house had to close its doors during the pandemic, but now they are back open and accepting new residents.

This hour, we discuss the programs and services the house provides, and we hear from program alumni who share their success stories. Our guests: