Connections: Exploring the future of working from home, post-pandemic

Exploring the future of working from home, post-pandemic

The CEO of Nationwide Insurance says the company is moving to a permanent work-from-home model. Nationwide found that since March, when everyone went home to work, things have gone so well that they don’t need to open their five regional offices. It’s a permanent change. The CEO told NPR that people are thanking him in droves; he says it’s the right decision, it’s cheaper for the company, and it’s more efficient for the workers. Is that the future for more companies? Post-pandemic, how many employers and employees expect to go to this kind of model? And how many workers would choose it?

We talk to employees about what they’ve learned working from home since March, and what lessons they’ll take, post-pandemic. Our guests: