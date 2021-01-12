Connections: Discussing UCLM's police reform proposals

The United Christian Leadership Ministry has announced its proposals related to changes to policing in Monroe County. The proposals come in response to Governor Cuomo’s executive order on police reform. UCLM’s recommendations include a citizen review panel, additional training for officers, and racial justice education.
We discuss the proposals with our guests:
- Reverend Lewis Stewart, president of United Christian Leadership Ministry
- Reverend Wanda Wilson, team leader for the UCLM police reform proposals on body warn cameras
- Frank Staropoli, team coordinator for the UCLM police reform proposals