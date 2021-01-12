WXXI AM News
Connections: Discussing UCLM's police reform proposals

By & 26 minutes ago

The United Christian Leadership Ministry has announced its proposals related to changes to policing in Monroe County. The proposals come in response to Governor Cuomo’s executive order on police reform. UCLM’s recommendations include a citizen review panel, additional training for officers, and racial justice education.

We discuss the proposals with our guests:

Related Content

Connections: Rochester PAB members on recommendations for public safety reforms

By & Dec 23, 2020

In October, the Rochester Police Accountability Board joined a city working group on police reform and reinvention. The PAB members were given some homework: to answer questions about the city’s policing practices and if public safety reforms are needed. The Board has drafted its recommendations, and now, it’s asking for community input.

We talk to PAB members about those recommendations and about the state of policing in Rochester. Our guests:

  • Conor Dwyer Reynolds, executive director of the Rochester Police Accountability Board
  • Shani Wilson, chair of the Rochester Police Accountability Board
  • Bob Harrison, member of the Rochester Police Accountability Board
  • Reverend Matthew Martin Nickoloff, member of the Rochester Police Accountability Board

Connections: Marvin Stepherson on possible changes within police structures

By & Sep 16, 2020

The death of Daniel Prude has led to questions about how police are trained to handle a variety of situations. Marvin Stepherson retired as a police sergeant with 25 years of service in local law enforcement. He now teaches at Roberts Wesleyan, and comments regularly on police-community relations.

Stepherson talks about how he sees the Prude case and what kind of change is possible within police structures. Our guest:

  • Marvin Stepherson, professor of criminal justice at Roberts Wesleyan College, and retired police sergeant 