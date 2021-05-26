Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, May 26

First hour: Why do so few people vote in primaries?

Second hour: Discussing the Climate and Community Investment Act

Some voters in Monroe County will head to the polls on June 22 to vote in the primary. Historically, there has been low turnout. Primaries often decide local elections, especially in Rochester, where Democrats outnumber all other voters. So why don’t more people vote in primaries? How does that impact polling? And would a stronger turnout in primaries mean for local elections? Our guests discuss these questions and more:

Paul Hypolite, founder of Leading With Our Values

Stephanie Townsend, councilmember for the Pittsford Town Board

Ken Warner, political consultant, writer, and community activist

Tim Kneeland, professor of history and political science, and director of research, scholarship, and innovation at Nazareth College

Then in our second hour, what is the Climate and Community Investment Act? The legislation – which has passed the New York State Senate and Assembly – seeks to transition the state to 100 percent renewable energy. If enacted, the bill would create hundreds of thousands of jobs, protect workers in the fossil fuel industry, and support communities most impacted by climate change. We’re joined by local climate activists and Assemblymember Sarah Clark to discuss the Act, the impact it would have if implemented, and how New York State is addressing climate change. Our guests: