Coming up on Connections: Tuesday, July 14

First hour: Discussing the possible impact of the Trump administration's directive regarding international student visas

Second hour: Local businesses in Phase 4 share their concerns about reopening guidelines

The Trump administration announced last week it will strip international college students of their U.S. visas if their classes are online. The move, which could force many students to leave the U.S., is now the subject of a legal battle. 17 states and the District of Columbia have filed a lawsuit against the administration. New York is not one of the states, but locally, the University of Rochester has filed an amicus brief supporting Harvard and MIT’s lawsuit to block the directive. This hour, we’re joined by local college leaders and international students who discuss the impact of the policy. Our guests:

Joyce Jacobsen, president of Hobart and William Smith Colleges

Jane Gatewood, vice provost for global engagement at the University of Rochester, and co-chair of the university’s Coronavirus University Restart Team (CURT)

Sreyan Kanungo, Hobart and William Smith student (Class of 2023) from Bangladesh

Sakhile Ntshangase, University of Rochester student (Class of 2021) from South Africa, and chair of the UR Student Association’s International Student Affairs Committee

Then in our second hour, we talk with local business owners in Phase 4 about their frustrations, concerns, and questions surrounding reopening. Many say they are confused by New York’s guidelines, and attempts to clarify what’s expected have been unsuccessful. Our guests discuss how the pandemic has affected their businesses and how the uncertainty regarding reopening could impact them moving forward. Our guests: