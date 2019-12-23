Coming up on Connections: Monday, December 23

First hour: The year in climate

Second hour: “Hanukkah Lights 2019"

As 2019 draws to a close, we sit down with local climate activists to discuss the year in climate. How would they “grade” climate action in 2019? We discuss progress or lack of progress made in different fields, the impact certain changes will have on our long-term climate future, and what types of action we’ll need to see in 2020 to create sustainable change. In studio:

Abby McHugh Grifa, executive director of the Rochester People’s Climate Coalition

Kate Kressmann Kehoe, volunteer with Citizen’s Climate Lobby, and documentary filmmaker

Hridesh Singh, senior at Brighton High School, co-founder of the Brighton High School Climate Club, member of the leadership team for the Rochester Youth Climate Leaders, and member of the New York Youth Climate Leaders

Helen Frank, junior at Brighton High School, and member of the Brighton High School Climate Club and the Rochester Youth Climate Leaders

Then in our second hour, it’s NPR’s annual special, “Hanukkah Lights.” Hanukkah is a time to share light, miracles and faith. We discover new insights and heartwarming tales to share with those nearest and dearest to us. Susan Stamberg and Murray Horwitz read original stories from authors Dvora Zipkin, Temim Fruchter, Ellen Orleans and David Ebenbach.