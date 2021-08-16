Coming up on Connections: Monday, August 16

First hour: Lessons from the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan

Second hour: Special rebroadcast - What you need to know about composting

Despite years of public promises to the contrary, American leaders were well aware of how poorly prepared Afghan security forces were. The Taliban's march across the country was essentially inevitable. What lessons can we learn from this failure? Our guests discuss it:

Lyle Rubin, SIGINT marine officer who served in Afghanistan in 2010

Chris Missick, sergeant who served in Iraq in 2004 and 2005

Then in our second hour, a special rebroadcast of one of our most popular shows this year. The City of Rochester has a new composting pilot program. We talk about what it entails, and our guests answer questions about home composting. Our guests: