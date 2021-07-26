Business Report: low housing inventory and high prices continue

The latest survey of the housing market both statewide and in the Rochester area, from the New York State Association of Realtors shows continued low inventory and higher home sale prices

Facebook has new data that shows some Monroe County businesses, including restaurants, have come back strongly from the start of the pandemic, while others, such as the travel industry, are still struggling.

A local neurosurgery resident, Dr. David Paul, started a coffee company last year called Bold & Gritty, and the company is focused on highlighting success stories about young, Black men.