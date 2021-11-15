Amber Alert issued for missing teen in Rochester

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a missing 14-year-old boy from Rochester.

Rochester Police on Monday night activated the alert for James Fernandez Reyes, saying that they are investigating a child abduction that happened on Myrtle Street at about 4:30pm on Monday.

Police say Reyes was taken under circumstances the lead police to believe he is in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death.

Reyes is described as a Hispanic male, about 14 years old, 5’3”, 120lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue pants, and white Nike Air Force One sneakers.

Police say he was possibly taken by 4-5 Black males with masks in a gold SUV with white NYS license plates.

The vehicle was last seen traveling north on Myrtle Street.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the Rochester Police Department at (585) 428-1107 or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.

