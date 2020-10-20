WXXI AM News

AG: Rochester’s Bell Mechanical pays out $200,000 to NYS over false diversity claims

By 32 minutes ago

The New York Attorney General announced on Tuesday that Bell Mechanical Contractors will pay New York state $200,000 in a settlement for forging diversity criteria in the Rochester Schools Modernization Program (RSMP).

NY Attorney General Letitia James says that her office will continue to root out companies that defraud New Yorkers.
Credit file photo/WMHT

State and local laws require contractors like Bell to meet minimum diversity standards for hiring minority-owned and woman-owned businesses. Contractors are obligated to include woman and minority-owned businesses in at least 20 percent of work. 

AG Letitia James said that Bell Mechanical falsely claimed to meet that criteria in 2013. Instead they hired non-eligible businesses to do the work while attributing it to another company that would have met those requirements.

In a statement, James said that diversity standards exist to provide equal opportunities to New York businesses, “but those standards cannot be effective when companies like Bell Mechanical attempt to game the system.” 

Attorney Richard Bell Junior, representing Bell Mechanical, said that the company has made no admission of liability and continues to deny any wrongdoing. 

Bell Mechanical is one of nine companies that have settled with the New York Attorney General for a total of more than $1 million over falsely claiming to meet diversity criteria in connection to RSMP. Those companies with the highest settlements include Concord Electric Corp., Manning Squires Hennig, and Hewitt Young Electric LLC. 

RSMP, overseen by the Rochester Joint Schools Construction Board, is one of the largest public projects in Rochester’s history, amounting to $1.2 billion.

NYAG
Letitia James
Bell Mechanical Contractor
RSMP
Rochester Schools Modernization Program

NY Attorney General launches online resource to counter housing discrimination

By Jan 24, 2020
nyshcr.org

The New York Attorney General has announced a new statewide initiative against housing discrimination. 

Attorney General Letitia James launched an online resource to report housing discrimination against people who receive government assistance. That includes housing vouchers, welfare, and those who receive child support.

“Every New Yorker deserves safe and decent housing, regardless of their lawful source of income,” James said in a statement.

RCSD school expansion plan means displacement for tenants

By Aug 24, 2020
provided by Tacara Windom

A plan to modernize George Mather Forbes School is uprooting part of the Mayor Heights neighborhood.

Tacara Windom is the mother of a second-grader at the school and said despite being aware of plans to modernize the school, she was not aware that the house she rents would be collateral.

“Everybody’s talking about beautifying the neighborhood,” said Windom. “Well, the beauty in the neighborhood is the people, and when you're kicking people out of the neighborhood there’s no beauty, there’s just space.”