NY Attorney General launches online resource to counter housing discrimination

The New York Attorney General has announced a new statewide initiative against housing discrimination.

Attorney General Letitia James launched an online resource to report housing discrimination against people who receive government assistance. That includes housing vouchers, welfare, and those who receive child support.

“Every New Yorker deserves safe and decent housing, regardless of their lawful source of income,” James said in a statement.

In April 2019, an amendment was made to the New York State Human Rights Law, making it illegal in New York state to deny someone housing based on the type of income they receive, so long as it’s lawful.

It applies to nearly all types of housing, though there are some exceptions. Senior housing, owner-occupied one-and two-family homes, and same-sex college dormitories and boarding houses are exempt.

“Across New York state, landlords, rental agents, and brokers continue to post ads specifying that they will not accept vouchers or housing assistance – an act that is blatantly unlawful and discriminatory," James said.

James said that all New York residents are encouraged to report any cases they come across.