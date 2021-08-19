Activists rally for federal funding of climate and social justice initiatives

A few dozen people gathered outside the federal building on State Street Thursday, pushing for passage of a $3.5 trillion federal reconciliation bill.

Members of various environmental and social justice groups are calling for Congress to pass the package even more they give the final OK on a bi-partisan infrastructure deal.

Allen Blair was one of the organizers of Thursday’s rally, and called for members of Congress to back a ‘green New Deal’ agenda.

“Climate, care, jobs and justice. So we’re interested in tackling global warming. We’re trying to make sure that everyone who needs medical care can get it. We’re looking for a decent living wage for everybody,” Blair said.

And Blair said the activists also are looking for racial justice. He says without environmental issues being discussed in terms of racial justice, the tackling of global warming is meaningless.

That sentiment was echoed by Kim Smith, a local activist who won a Democratic primary for Rochester City Council in June.

She said it’s important to talk about the impact of climate change on Black and brown communities.

“Hotter, wetter, longer summers have led to a lot of health disparities among chronic illnesses such as asthma, heart disease, respiratory illnesses,“ Smith noted.

Organizers of the rally want to see Congress move ahead with the full $3.5 trillion package of investments in areas that include education, climate initiatives, paid leave, education and health care, before completing action on the federal infrastructure bill.