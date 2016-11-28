Degrees of Diversity
More than 80 percent of public school teachers in the U.S. are white, and a WXXI News investigation has found that the disparity is much more severe in the Rochester, NY and Finger Lakes regions. Degrees of Diversity takes an in-depth look at diversity among local teaching staffs, and the steps, if any, the districts are taking to making their staffs better reflect their student population.
Latest Episodes
-
There are nearly 4 million public school teachers in our country. The majority of them, about 80 percent are white. That same number, 80 percent, also…
-
With the most segregated public schools in the nation residing right here in New York, some education leaders are now saying “enough is enough.” Fixing…
-
The Movement for Anti-Racist Ministry (MAMA) in collaboration with the Faith Community Alliance and Take It Down Planning Committee are calling on the…
-
Rochester City School Board president Van White has written a new children's book. It's called "Heroes," and it's about the everyday heroes in our lives:…
-
Low-income students of color make up the majority of classrooms in American public schools, and research shows that the challenges they face -- poverty,…
-
It's graduation season... so are the local graduates getting local jobs? It's the first in our series of conversations with freshly minted college…
-
At the Little Theatre in Rochester, teachers, superintendents, parents and school board members discussed ways to bring more diversity to local teaching…
-
New York State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia sat down with WXXI Albany Correspondent Karen DeWitt to talk about WXXI's week-long series, Degrees…
-
It's a special broadcast live from the Little Theatre. We're capping our week-long series exploring the lack of diversity on local teaching staffs.Our…
-
It's a special broadcast live from the Little Theatre. We're capping our week-long series exploring the lack of diversity on local teaching staffs.Our…